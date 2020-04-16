SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Master Gardener state conference will take place virtually April 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

All classes are free and open to the public. Participants can join in for any or all sessions, said Chris Hilgert, state Master Gardener coordinator with the University of Wyoming Extension.

Use this link https://uwyo.zoom.us/my/uwyomastergardener to join the conference.

The schedule is as follows:

• 9-9:45 a.m., Master Gardener state meeting: Social distancing, food security and volunteering

• 10-11 a.m., Starting seeds indoors, taught by Catherine Wissner, UW Extension horticulture educator in Laramie County

• 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Fruit trees and berries, taught by Hilgert

• 12:15-1p.m., Break

• 1-2p.m., Tree selection for Wyoming landscapes, taught by Donna Hoffman, UW Extension horticulture educator in Natrona County

• 2:15-3:15 p.m., Annuals and perennials for Wyoming landscapes, taught by Karen Panter, UW Extension horticulture specialist based in Laramie

Contact Hilgert at chilgert@uwyo.edu with questions or for more information.