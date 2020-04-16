SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan and The Sheridan Press are inviting all children age 18 and younger to submit artwork encouraging area residents to focus on summer activities.

Contestants may draw, paint, color or use other art and craft supplies to create a picture that demonstrates something about Sheridan in the summer.

Photos of the artwork may be submitted to jrizer@sheridanwy.net or City of Sheridan, c/o Art contest, PO Box 848, Sheridan, WY 82801.

Please include your child’s name, age and mailing address, along with a brief note stating why your child’s artwork makes them happy. Entries must be submitted by May 1.

During the week of May 4, a committee at Sheridan City Hall will select their favorite pieces of artwork and mail prizes to winners in five different age groups.

Winning entries will be printed in The Sheridan Press, as well as featured on the newspaper’s and the city’s Facebook pages and websites.