Thank you. Our community has responded to The Sheridan Press coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with all of the day-to-day news that occurs, in force.

Our digital audience data indicates The Sheridan Press audience has more than doubled over the last 45 days. We cannot thank you enough for trusting us to provide the information you need in stressful times.

In our reporting efforts, we have:

maintained a business listing to let local residents know which shops, restaurants and service-oriented businesses remain open.

stayed up to date on new COVID-19 cases.

updated our community on recommended precautions in regard to social distancing.

tracked decisions being made by elected officials regarding safe and effective operations of our government institutions.

sought uplifting stories of kindness, and shared those with our readers.

kept a running list of how you can help and where you can receive help.

offered advice and guidance to our marketing clients.

Through all of that, we’ve also:

applied for federal loans.

applied for grant funding.

pored over financial records to figure out how we can maintain our existing staff.

shed and shared tears regarding the uncertainty of our future.

We know we aren’t alone in these processes.

So many small businesses that we speak with share similar stress. In fact, any time I’ve asked colleagues in various businesses how they are holding up, I most often hear: I’m here. Then, they immediately launch into explaining adjustments they’ve made to their routines and how they are holding it all together with duct tape and string.

I cannot name a single person who has experienced this without feeling the pain and hardship.

Many among us are both offering and asking for help. Business owners and managers are supporting and promoting each other. They are asking residents who can to purchase meals from local restaurants, buy gift certificates from stores and think local first.

Now, we at The Sheridan Press will ask the same. As we continue to support local business, I would ask that everyone support local journalism. If you are already a subscriber, thank you. If you are not, I’d ask that you become one. Our digital subscriptions start at just $79 per year. That comes out to about $1.50 per week.

In addition, this afternoon, we are launching a campaign in coordination with the COVID-19 Local News Fund — a service of the Local Media Foundation. This fund will allow supporters of local journalism to give a tax-deductible donation to The Sheridan Press to support our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure our viability for years to come.

Few know that we have just four full-time reporters in the newsroom. Others fill in as needed and freelancers also contribute.

But, four journalists have carried the burden and privilege of serving this community day in and day out. We love what we do and passionately believe that good journalism, real news and accurate information will long remain a bedrock of our society.

Each of our local businesses is important. Each provides jobs, tax revenue, quality of life benefits and more. We will continue to support those businesses and nonprofits in all the ways we know how and will continue to provide high-quality journalism to all local residents.

I am so proud to work with the team at The Press and the team of leaders who help move the needle in service to others in Sheridan. As individuals, we all can make a difference and help Sheridan come out of this stronger than we’ve been.