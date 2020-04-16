From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

XPrize, other ITC research on hold because of COVID-19

GILLETTE (WNE) — The world may have to wait a little longer for any potential game-changing breakthroughs in capturing and repurposing waste carbon dioxide emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants.

Like much of Campbell County, the state and nation, the Integrated Test Center has been closed while travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has stymied teams of researchers, said Jason Begger, executive director for the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority, which manages the ITC.

Finalists in the $20 million NRG COSIA Carbon XPrize competition are in a critical phase of the contest where they were either moving their research modules or preparing to move them to the ITC at the Dry Fork Station power plant north of Gillette, he said.

After years of research, development and construction for most was finally to begin as they tested their technologies using flue gas from the plant this spring and summer.

Now that research is on hold for however long before coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted, said Marcius Extavour, executive director for the Carbon XPrize.

“There’s no question it’s been a big challenge and disruption to everybody,” he said about how COVID-19 has impacted the competition and research. “We know they’re now delayed and in some cases there are travel restrictions and we don’t know when they’ll be coming (to Gillette).”

Former Goshen County Clerk of District Court pleads guilty to embezzlement

TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Goshen County Clerk of District Court Kathi Rickard has pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft.

Rickard originally pleaded not guilty to six felony theft counts, but changed her plea during a hearing on Thursday. The complete details of her plea bargain were unavailable due to restrictions on entering government buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rickard was accused of taking advantage of her elected post to steal more than $200,000 from the court clerk’s office between the time she was elected in 2014 and when she resigned in 2018.

Court documents show that the discrepancies in the office’s accounts started small at a few hundred dollars in 2014, but quickly escalated to the point that Rickard was allegedly stealing thousands of dollars per month throughout most of her time as an elected official. During the time Rickard was in office, $209,228.86 disappeared from the office’s accounts.