The Sheridan Press releases its next article for its Glory Days series, initiated after COVID-19 concerns effectively shut down all competitive sporting activities in Sheridan County and state for the spring season and the country until further notice.

Today, The Press takes you back to July 2001, when Sheridan High School cross-country runners took to the Bighorn Mountains for practice.

By Robert Waggener, former staff reporter, July 2001

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country runners got the season off to a scenic start last week when they participated in the school’s first-ever mountain camp, according to coach Art Orr.

Runners met each morning at the Sheridan County YMCA for training workshops, and then headed off to a different spot in the Bighorn Mountains each day to run.

On July 18, 2001, the harriers took a 6-mile loop in the Park Reservoir area.

“It was beautiful, but the water is very low. It was low enough the kids were running in the sand around the reservoir,” Orr said.

The following day, Thursday, the team participated in a 5-mile jaunt on Black Mountain Road, and capped it off with the climb up to the Black Mountain Lookout.

“Most of the kids had never been to the lookout, and they were impressed. You could really see the range; it was a great clear day,” Orr said.

Sheridan Bronc and Lady Bronc runners then headed to the Rapid and Willow Creek area near Park Reservoir on Friday for another 6-miler.

“It was a very nice run. You start uphill, then the trail flattens out before dropping into Willow Creek. It was tough. Out of all the runs it was probably the toughest, at least for me. It was like a roller coaster,” Orr said.

Saturday took the group to the Medicine Wheel Ranger Station for a 7-mile course near the Medicine Wheel.

“Instead of running with them, I decided to ride my mountain bike. I was pretty sore from the day before. I guess it’s the age,” said Orr, who turned 50.

“I guess I’m a wimp,” he said with a laugh.

Orr said he was pleased with the athletes’ preseason conditioning.

“The kids did great. The camp turned out very successful,” said Orr, who was assisted by coach Art Baures.

Fourteen SHS students participated.

The seminars at the YMCA went over weight training, injury prevention, sports nutrition and proper footwear. The classes were taught by staff with the YMCA, Wyoming Rehabilitation, Sheridan Physical Therapy and The Sport Stop.

“The kids got some good stuff out of the seminars,” Orr said.

Official practice starts Aug. 13. Orr said approximately 40 runners have expressed interest in the team.

“Many of them have been running this summer,” he said. “We’re going to have a solid team.”