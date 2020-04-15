Easter quarantine edition in the Sanders house went off very uneventful. Eggs were found, a dry Easter bunny cake was eaten, and a certain 2-year-old almost died of a sugar overdose. I didn’t know a 2 year old could be so crazy hopped up on the sugar cane.

Silly me.

The day before Easter we dyed some eggs. Dropping the little color tabs into vinegar and popping open an egg carton took me back to the childhood. Last year my son wasn’t really old enough to grasp all the ins and outs of Easter, so we just went with plastic eggs and a can-do attitude. This year we fully embraced the various foul smells associated with dying eggs. Some pinks, oranges, blues and purples later, we were all set.

My son found all the hidden eggs like he was a leprechaun looking for his missing gold. A few minutes later we were sitting pretty with a basket full of eggs.

Now what?

What do you do with all these hard boiled eggs? We aren’t really a hard boiled egg family, so having 18 of them was all of a sudden overwhelming. It’s not in my nature to just waste something, so I knew I had to make something. The only thing that really came to mind was egg salad. So why not spiff it up a bit and have it for dinner? Why have that for dinner? Because the stay-at-home Sanders family forgot to grab anything ham-related for Easter and it was the most Easter thing we had going!

I hope you enjoy it as much as we did if you still have eggs sitting around. I bet you do.

Chicken egg salad

1 chicken breast cooked and shredded

6 hard boiled eggs, chopped

½ cup mayonnaise (more or less to taste)

¼ diced onion

1 clove garlic diced

½ cup diced celery

1 teaspoon dill

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Enjoy as a sandwich or with crackers.