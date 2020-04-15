From the Wyoming News Exchange

BUFFALO (WNE) — Necessity is the mother of invention, but it can also be the foundation for a lifelong passion.

Sewing has been a way of life for Nelda Hays for decades now, and it all started years ago as a way to meet her children’s clothing needs. Now, a new need has arrived, and Hays is once again rising to the challenge with a sewing needle in hand.

“They took a little getting used to,” Hays said of the masks she has been sewing for medical staff in San Antonio. “There is a lot of sewing on these little things. But I can complete each one in 30 minutes now if I set my mind to it.”

Hays recently completed 14 masks for doctors and nurses in San Antonio, including her granddaughter Leah who works there as an ICU nurse. San Antonio, like many large cities, has been a hotbed of COVID-19 activity lately with 456 cases confirmed as of April 6. The city had twice as many cases as the entire state of Wyoming as of April 6, and medical supplies are dwindling. That’s why Hays and other local women are jumping in to help.

The project was organized by Hays’ daughter Ronda, who, upon learning that Leah and her colleagues were low on face masks, bought fabric, found a pattern and enlisted local seamstresses to meet the need.

In addition to Hays, that team includes Elizabeth Downare and her daughters Cassie and Sydney. Like Hays, Elizabeth has a lifetime love for sewing and was happy to jump in when the call came from Ronda. To date, the Downares have completed nearly 60 masks, Elizabeth said.