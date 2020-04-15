SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Bungalow Village Lane, 7:48 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 2:40 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 a.m.

• Cat trap, Park Street, 7:57 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 10:21 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:07 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, West Fifth Street, 11:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, East Fourth Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Cat violation, Marion Street, 1:37 p.m.

• Fraud, Third Avenue East, 2:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:04 p.m.

• Animal found, East College Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:02 p.m.

• Burglary cold, Barn Owl Court, 4:52 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 5:19 p.m.

• Medical, Bungalow Village Lane, 7:47 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Shots, South Carlin Street, 10:47 p.m.

Wednesday

• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 4:18 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:31 a.m.

• Accident, Holloway Avenue, 5:41 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Montana Street, 7:49 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Custody dispute, Carl Street, Ranchester, 9:32 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Dayton, 10:03 a.m.

• Lost property, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 12:28 p.m.

• Fight, West 13th Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Bowman Avenue, 1 p.m.

• Harassment, Hersey Road, Parkman, 10:12 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Nicky C. Hopkins, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 2