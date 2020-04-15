SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Bungalow Village Lane, 7:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Tuesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 2:40 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Coffeen Avenue, 6:50 a.m.
• Cat trap, Park Street, 7:57 a.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sugarland Drive, 10:21 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:07 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Loucks Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Fifth Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, East Fourth Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Cat violation, Marion Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Fraud, Third Avenue East, 2:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
• Animal found, East College Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Barn Owl Court, 4:52 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Medical, Bungalow Village Lane, 7:47 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:52 p.m.
• Warrant service, East Fifth Street, 9:55 p.m.
• Shots, South Carlin Street, 10:47 p.m.
Wednesday
• Medical, Fourth Avenue East, 4:18 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 5:31 a.m.
• Accident, Holloway Avenue, 5:41 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Montana Street, 7:49 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Custody dispute, Carl Street, Ranchester, 9:32 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Main Street, Dayton, 10:03 a.m.
• Lost property, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 12:28 p.m.
• Fight, West 13th Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, Bowman Avenue, 1 p.m.
• Harassment, Hersey Road, Parkman, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Nicky C. Hopkins, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 10
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 2