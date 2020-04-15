SHERIDAN — Engineering Associates recently merged with EnTech, Inc., adding Sheridan to its list of other locations in Cody, Laramie, Powell, Saratoga and Thermopolis.

EnTech, Inc. was founded in Sheridan in 1998 and employs staff with more than 110 years of combined experience in civil engineering. The organization provides transportation, municipal, environmental, water resources and UAV services.

Engineering Associates’ new staff in Sheridan includes David Engels, who serves as both principal and project manager; Michael Evans, who serves as project manager and project engineer; Jay Ligocki, who serves as project manager and project engineer; and Eric Holifield, who serves as project engineer, design engineer and resident project representative. Their office also includes administrative assistant Karla Baker.

The majority of the owners in EnTech have made the decision to become new shareholders in EA, as well.