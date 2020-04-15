SHERIDAN — In an effort to highlight local artists, The Sheridan Press will begin featuring local creators in a series entitled “Artist Spotlight.”

When an artist shares something about the artistic process, he or she offers the viewer a richer experience of appreciating art in general and the specific artwork. The Press hopes to both provide that enrichment for readers and connect readers to artists.

With that in mind, The Sheridan Press will begin featuring local artists in its print and online publications via responses received to a series of questions that can be found on its website under the Arts and Entertainment section (https://bit.ly/3b5m5qe).

The spotlight may not include all responses but will focus on the best submissions and the most interesting answers to each question. Please answer as many questions as you can to ensure The Press has a variety of responses from which to choose.

For questions on the series, email editor@thesheridanpress.com.