SHERIDAN — For the first of Sheridan Community Land Trust’s Discovery Sessions, the local nonprofit has invited local residents to discover the wonderful world of birding.

On April 23 at 5:30 p.m., local bird vivant Tina Toth will host “Virtual Happy Hour is for the Birds.”

With so many feathered friends on the wing, Toth will talk about the birds that have already flown into Sheridan County, what birds you can expect to see through April and which birds you’re likely to see fly in this May. Toth will also share tips that will help you see more birds locally and answer questions. This Discovery Session will be approximately 30 minutes. To join “Virtual Happy Hour is for the Birds,” contact Sheridan Community Land Trust via email at chris@sheridanclt.org or by phone at 307-673-4702 for information on how to join through Zoom. Toth is the treasurer and previous vice president of the Bighorn Audubon Society. She began birding in 2013 after a health issue, and since then her interest, along with some business travel, has taken her to India and all over North America, from San Diego to Savannah, Quebec City to Victoria.