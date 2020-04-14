SHERIDAN — Like many other seniors at the college level, former Sheridan High School student Brian Kjerstad experienced the letdown of his canceled senior year for Black Hills State University track and field due to the situation surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19.

Kjerstad completed the indoor track season by helping the men’s 4×400-meter relay team to a sixth-place finish at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 29 and was looking forward to the outdoor season, his favorite season for track and field.

Kjerstad, like many other seniors, received the option to return next season with an extra year of eligibility.

There were different theories and ideas floating around on how to accommodate seniors who had their spring season canceled after the time and effort they spent preparing to put the final stamp on their careers. NCAA Division II granted a chance for seniors and athletes who used up their 10 semesters of eligibility to have one more season.

“I think it was the only move to be done was to give them that option and opportunity,” BHSU track and field head coach Seth Mishke said.

Already planning on returning to school for a fifth year, Kjerstad took the option to compete once against in the sport he enjoys.

“It is definitely exciting,” Kjerstad said. “It is nice to know I have plenty of time to prepare for it and know I have a lot of time to get ready for outdoor.”

Kjerstad will complete a triple major of exercise science, business administration and physical education by spring 2021.

A balancing act and time management has been key to his success in school. It has not always been easy, but he has enjoyed his time and it has all been worth it, Kjerstad said.

Mishke said he will support the decision made by seniors on whether they return for another year. He is slowly receiving word on the decisions from his seniors.

Seniors taking advantage of the extra year will return to school next year to either complete their degrees or some might enroll in graduate classes, working toward a master’s degree.

Athletes need to be enrolled full time when they are competing in their sport during the spring semester, Mishke said.

Potentially, students could be enrolled part-time during the fall semester, but they still need to be working toward a degree.

Kjerstad said he will only be competing in the outdoor season next spring. Since he completed the indoor season, he will only have the spring season of eligibility left.

Mishke said he also expects there will be seniors who graduate and decide not to return, moving on and making an impact wherever they go. Mishke will support his athletes either way.

NCAA Division II increased the scholarship amount a student is allowed to receive during their time in school if they decide to return. This will be a one-time expectation of the rule. Mishke said athletes returning to the school are eligible to receive the same amount of scholarship money they previously earned, however, it all depend on the financial capabilities of the school and meeting scholarship needs of freshmen and underclassmen also joining the program next year.

Mishke said the hope is everything would return to normal by next fall.

Following graduation, Kjerstad plans on either teaching physical education and coaching or coaching track at the college level.

He hopes to be a positive influence in other people’s lives, just like his coaches were for him.