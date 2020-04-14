SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block First West Parkway, 4:26 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 700 block East Burkitt Street, 7:30 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1800 block Lookout Point Drive, 8:53 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 500 block Wyoming Avenue, 1:22 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Huntington Ave., 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block First West Parkway, 4:27 p.m.

• Medical, 50 block Forestry Drive, 6:14 p.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Lane Lane, 6:53 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Lookout Point Drive, 8:56 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block South Thurmond Street, 11:28 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, North Brooks Street, 12:37 a.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 8:25 a.m.

• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 9:45 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Whitney Way, 10:17 a.m.

• Dog at large, De Smet Avenue, 10:59 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 12:23 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Rape cold, West 12th Street, 1:59 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Brundage Lane, 2:18 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 2:55 p.m.

• Lost property, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:07 p.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 10:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:29 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Thurmond Street, 11:26 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 9:09 a.m.

• Fraud, South Fork Avenue, Dayton, 11:14 a.m.

• Records only, Beckton Road, Dayton, 11:36 a.m.

• Assault simple, Lane Lane, 3:48 p.m.

• Lost property, Brinton Road, 4:09

• Careless driver, H Street, Ranchester, 4:20 p.m.

Friday

• Domestic disturbance, Piper Road, 12:28 a.m.

• Harassment, Jack Drive, 8:55 a.m.

• Battery, Lane Lane, 11:56 a.m.

• Suspicious activity, West 17th Street, 2:26 p.m.

• Welfare check, Second Avenue West, Ranchester, 6:21 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, 12:15 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 33, 7:48 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Stevens Avenue, 9:42 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, Spur Lane, Parkman, 7:09 p.m.

• Assist agency, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Pinedale Avenue and North Piney Road, Banner, 10:14 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, Wenzell Street, Higby Road, 1:05 a.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90, 6:30 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 16th Street, 11:08 p.m.

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 12:01 a.m.

• Test, West 13th Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Welfare check, Upper Road, 10:05 a.m.

• Accident, Red Grade Road, 11:19 a.m.

• Accident, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:49 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 6:04 p.m.

• Assault simple, Lane Lane, 6:52 p.m.

• Fight, Coffeen Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 11:50 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Christopher J. Ketterling Jr., 26, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Friday

• No arrests reported.

Saturday

• Tyler M. Bogert, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charles R. Ware, 67, Sheridan, driving under suspension, DUI, leave accident/other vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Tyler S. Armour, 21, Sheridan, interference with officer, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Monday

• No arrests reported.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 10

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1