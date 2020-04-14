SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council is sensitive to the inherent economic challenges that are rising in relation to the current CDC recommendations for social distancing. In response to this ever-evolving situation, Wyoming Arts Council announced a $500 grant for individual artists based in Wyoming who have lost income due to COVID-19.

Applications are now open and will be reviewed on a rolling basis in the order in which they are submitted until grant funds are expended. Artists who have lost a significant portion of their income due to COVID-19 related closures are encouraged to apply. All applicants will be required to show some proof of this income loss.

“Artists across the state are sharing their work with the community in some of the most creative ways during these times of isolation,” said Michael Lange, Wyoming Arts Council executive director. “Folks everywhere are turning to the arts for comfort, solace and entertainment now more than ever. The Wyoming Arts Council believes that artists must be able to maintain their livelihood during this time in order to continue to create and contribute to the creative economy in our state and this is one way in which that livelihood can be maintained.”

The application was designed to be as simple as possible to get money into the hands of artists as quickly as possible.

For full eligibility details and to apply visit: https://forms.gle/CPjpEif4adh7jsaY9.

For more information, please visit the Wyoming Arts Council website or contact Taylor Craig at taylor.craig@wyo.gov or 307-274-6673.