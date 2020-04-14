I have a confession.

For the most part, I cringe when my work phone rings, especially during deadline.

In the daily rush to get the paper designed, edited and out to the community, I rarely stop to answer the phone. Instead, I’ll let it roll to voicemail and deal with whatever is being pushed our way later.

The past few weeks, however, have forced me to answer the phone, as many of the calls have been businesses announcing changed hours, people telling us of great things going on in the community or genuine answers of curiosity and needing to know ever-changing information.

I’ve also spoken with a few elderly fellows in our community who have called with a simple question or request and we end up chatting for a good chunk of time. They’ll apologize for taking up my time. Usually, my selfish heart will say, in my head of course, “Yeah, you should be sorry!”

But this virus has thankfully changed my heart.

Instead, I have been blessed to hear the perspectives, thoughts, memories and stories of our most vulnerable populations, all of them begging for people to stay home and wait it out.

These beloved, concerned, golden members of our society reminded me of why I do this job, and it’s to learn about people’s lives and share their stories and wisdom with others.

The Sheridan Ministerial Association sent out a directive to its respective congregations and everyone in the community to take care of each other.

“Encourage the wellbeing of all neighbors through positive action for the good of neighbor,” the directive reads, further defining what loving a neighbor means.

Love of neighbor includes loving your neighbor’s health, practicing social distancing, not physically touching and not meeting at your house of worship

Love of neighbor includes calling on the telephone, reaching out to others to see what is needed (or not needed).

Love of neighbor includes praying for the sick, for health workers, for community leaders and for one another

Love of neighbor includes stepping up from those who are able to offer assistance to those most vulnerable

Those folks — most recently Mary Chidester — shared freely with me how she’s been trying to help as much as she can since being displaced from her usual daily routine of providing respite care for those caring for people living with dementia and volunteering at The Hub on Smith.

My hope for this community is that we keep alive this large, beating heart for caring for one another, pandemic or not. People have proven that it can happen; I’m eager to see it continue indefinitely.