By Seth Klamann, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — The United States’ most prominent infectious disease expert praised Gov. Mark Gordon late last week and said he was “doing an extraordinary job” of handling the spread of the coronavirus in Wyoming.

“I was really pleasantly — I wouldn’t say surprised because I expect it of this country, but to hear what they’re doing and the commitment they’re putting in to making sure that we don’t have the situations that we’ve experienced unfortunately in other areas, this is very important,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and has risen to national prominence during the pandemic, said at a Friday press conference with President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Fauci spoke with Gordon and Wyoming’s health officer, Dr. Alexia Harrist, about the state’s testing capabilities and the public health orders that the two officials have rolled out here over the past month.

Wyoming has notably not issued a shelter-in-place order, one of the few states to hold off on taking the sweeping step.

Gordon’s decision not to issue that order has placed him at odds with prominent members of the Wyoming medical community, who’ve urged him to effectively clear the streets.

But the governor has contended that his orders — closing most commercial businesses and schools, prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more — have effectively done the job.

Fauci apparently agrees.

Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesman, said that Fauci told Gordon and Harrist that “you’re different from other states, but you’re doing a great job.”

Later that day, Fauci spoke at the press conference with Trump, where he gave a “shout out” to Wyoming and Gordon; the doctor said that states like Wyoming and governors like Gordon don’t get the recognition that others have received despite their success.

Wyoming has indeed not seen the same numbers as other states.

The Equality State has had just 275 confirmed cases — with another 98 probable — as of Monday afternoon. State health officials announced the first known death from the coronavirus here on Monday; Wyoming is the last state to lose someone to the disease.

While Harrist and others have said the disease here is just as serious as anywhere else, Wyoming remains in the lowest 10 for per-capita infection rates.

Pearlman said the bulk of Gordon’s conversation on Friday was spent talking about the state’s testing capabilities and the steps Wyoming’s taken to limit the virus’ spread. The testing shortage is not isolated to Wyoming, but it remains a frustrating constraint on officials’ ability to understand the true breadth of the disease’s presence here.

The shortage here has prompted continued restrictions on who gets tested; as of Monday, only a select group of people — those that have been hospitalized and health care workers, to name two — are able to be tested. Hospitals and health care workers have been told to send non-priority tests to private labs.

Harrist, through a Health Department spokeswoman, told the Star-Tribune that “there was much discussion (in the Fauci call) of the need for more widespread and quicker testing, as well as some of the related challenges we face as a more rural state such as having just the one public health laboratory in the state.”

Pearlman said that Fauci talked about anti-body testing — the process of doing widespread sampling to see how many people were infected by the disease and have anti-bodies to it. While that effort may be helpful down the road, a Teton County official said last week that Wyoming is still trying to figure out the spread of the disease now.

