BUFFALO — An older Johnson County man died due to complications related to COVID-19 late last week, announced the Wyoming Department of Health Monday afternoon, marking the state’s first death associated with the pandemic.

At the time of death, the patient was hospitalized at Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo, where he had been admitted one day earlier. He had serious underlying medical conditions, according to JCHC. These health conditions put him at higher risk of severe illness and complications due to COVID-19, WDH confirmed. The patient’s name has not been released to the public.

“I am saddened to learn that we have lost our first Wyoming citizen to COVID-19,” said Gov. Mark Gordon, who hails from Kaycee in Johnson County. “This one was close to home and sadly serves as a grim reminder of the importance of following public health orders and guidance so we can reduce the number of serious illnesses and deaths in our state. Jennie and I extend our thoughts and prayers to this gentleman’s family and friends.”

As of press time Tuesday, there have been 275 confirmed and 98 probable cases reported in Wyoming, as well as 140 recoveries. Sheridan County has 12 confirmed cases with 11 recoveries, while Johnson County has 11 confirmed cases with 10 recoveries and one death. Wyoming was the last state in the nation to report a death associated with COVID-19.

“This is a sad development we hoped we wouldn’t see in Wyoming, and we want this person’s family to know they have our sympathy,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH. “The advice we’ve been offering and actions we’ve taken ultimately come down to preventing as many serious illnesses and deaths connected to this disease as we can.”

While this patient was at risk, anyone can get sick and have a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, Harrist noted, and anyone who is sick can pass it on to others.

“While we’ve learned most people who are infected are able to recover at home without medical care, we also know people who are aged 65 and older and people who have medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and weak immune systems are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill,” she said.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

According to WDH, personal actions that can help avoid the spread of COVID-19 include:

Follow current public health orders, which encourage staying home as much as possible.

Stay home when sick and avoid contact with other people unless you need medical attention.

Follow common-sense steps, such as washing your hands often and well; covering your coughs and sneezes; and cleaning and disinfecting.

Editor’s note: This article was updated with additional information Monday, April 13, at 7 p.m.

