Man pleads no contest for property destruction

SHERIDAN — Roger Mohns pleaded no contest to property destruction and defacement in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday, via video during a change of plea hearing.

A no contest plea does not require a factual basis to be set forth in court but carries the same weight as a guilty plea. Per an agreement, Mohns will be sentenced to two-and-a-half to four years incarceration, suspended, for three years of supervised probation and payment of restitution.

Mohns initially pleaded not guilty to the charge Nov. 12, 2019. Property destruction and defacement carries potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office received a report July 14, 2019 that Mohns allegedly punched an individual after an argument, according to court documents.

The reporting party received text messages from Mohns while the person spoke with law enforcement indicating a truck had been damaged. Potential battery charges were passed to Johnson County, given the location of the incident.

During investigation into vehicle damage, Mohns told law enforcement he was involved in an accident but declined to provide further details. Estimated damaged to the vehicle exceeded $10,000.

A written statement from a local collision center concluded damage to the vehicle occurred as a result of one or two impacts to one side of the vehicle.

A Buffalo insurance agent later told law enforcement Mohns made an insurance claim on the truck, though it was registered to the reporting party only, and stated he accidentally struck the truck while leaving his driveway.

Sentencing in this case is scheduled for June 9 at 9 a.m.

Man pleads guilty to meth delivery

SHERIDAN — Everett Newell pleaded guilty to delivery of methamphetamine in 4th Judicial District Court Thursday, via video from the Sheridan County Detention Center, during what was originally scheduled as a hearing to address potential trial continuance. Per an agreement, Newell will be sentenced to 18-30 months incarceration at the Wyoming State Penitentiary. Newell initially pleaded not guilty to the charge Jan. 16, a felony, which carries potential punishments of up to 20 years incarceration and up to $25,000 in fines.

Newell admitted to the central facts of the case during the virtual court hearing, including delivering 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia to a confidential informant Oct. 11, 2018, in a parking lot adjacent to Sheridan College.

Newell was discovered as part of a surveillance investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies into suspected methamphetamine sources in the Sheridan area.

Newell’s bond was revoked and he remains in the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office.

June trial subject to continuation

SHERIDAN — Jeanette Godwin’s jury trial remains on the docket for June 22, though Judge John Fenn said the case may be continued as more information is released regarding COVID-19.

Godwin faces one count each of burglary, forgery, obtaining property by false pretenses and theft. The first three charges are felonies, which carry potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines. Theft of property valued less than $1,000 is a misdemeanor, which carries potential punishments of up to six months incarceration and $750 in fines.

Law enforcement received a report of burglary and forgery Nov. 20, 2019, according to court documents. The reporting party alleged Godwin entered his home without permission, stole a check from his checkbook and cashed a check for $11,000.

The RP said he and Godwin had known each other for about two years and became business partners — he previously wrote checks for $5,000-$15,000 as investment in Godwin’s business. Godwin allegedly agreed to pay back checks written prior to Nov. 18, 2019, when the RP returned home and discovered an open gate and one of his dogs out of its kept area.

The following day, the RP found one check and carbon copy missing. Cowboy State Bank staff informed the RP that Godwin cashed a check for $11,000 and because of previous large sum transactions between them, bank staff thought the check was legitimate.

The RP claimed his signature was forged on the check. Video footage from the bank shows Godwin entering the bank and cashing a check. Godwin initially told law enforcement she had permission to take the check, though her statement is described as “inconsistent” in court documents.

Godwin allegedly admitted to entering the RP’s residence through an unlocked patio door and to the events described by bank staff, which led to her arrest.

The RP later reported four bottles of Oxycodone were also missing from his home. Godwin denied taking any medications.

A status conference in the case is scheduled for approximately 45 days from Wednesday in two separate case filings. Defense counsel Seth Schumaker said he is prepared to waive speedy trial on both cases should the trial need be continued due to public health concerns.

Fenn said similar cases are piling up but he is not scheduling jury trials until a secure date can be established. Right now, it’s a “guessing game,” he said. Optimistically, Fenn said the trial on one case may be set around July or August.

At the very least, given recent orders from the Wyoming Supreme Court, 4th Judicial District Court could not bring jurors into the courthouse until the end of June, Fenn said.