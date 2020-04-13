From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Increase of grease, paper products stresses wastewater treatment system

RAWLINS (WTE) —Toilet paper shortages in the early days of the pandemic caused some problems for the Rawlins Waste Water Treatment Plant, but operations are returning to normal, facility staff said.

“At first, we saw quite a few flushable wipes, but it’s starting to taper off,” said Rob Nulle, a Rawlins Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant operator. “In the beginning, when people couldn’t get toilet paper, people were looking for alternatives, and that was difficult for us.”

Alternatives flowing into the plant included paper towels and wet wipes, which clog equipment, allowing other solids to spill into the system, damaging water pumps.

As businesses closed in response to Gov. Mark Gordon’s orders, Water and Waste Water Treatment Plant Operator Stevie Osborn said the facility also experienced an influx of cooking grease.

“We think that was probably due to a lot restaurants doing some deep cleaning,” Osborn explained. “When it comes through, it plugs up the small holes in the Helisieve we use to separate the larger solids from the water.”

A Helisieve is a fine screen used in wastewater treatment to separate, convey and dewater solids for removal to a landfill.

Waste Water Treatment Plant Supervisor Daniel Rodriguez said cooking grease liquifies during the cooking process, but when dumped into the sewer system, its temperature drops and the grease returns to a solid state.

Two women die in crash near Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Two women were killed Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs.

At 12:44 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area of milepost 99 for a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. A short time later, troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at milepost 101. A driver of a westbound 2007 Honda Accord was unable to avoid an eastbound 2013 Toyota Avalon traveling on the wrong side of the interstate, according to a press release. The two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lanes.

Neva L. Moses, 87, of Rock Springs has been identified as the driver of the Toyota. She was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Honda has been identified as 48-year-old Valerie A. Chrisman of Longmont, Colorado. Chrisman also died at the scene of the crash. She was wearing a seat belt.

Driver inattention on the part of Moses is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

These are the 17th and 18th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 39 in 2019, 22 in 2018, and 24 in 2017 to date.