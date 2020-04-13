SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block Smith Street, 10:34 a.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 50 block East Nebraska Street, 12:09 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:22 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 7:10 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 9:54 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:36 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 6:16 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Grass fire, Beatty Gulch Road, 11:54 a.m.

Saturday-Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday-Sunday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday-Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 7:34 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 9:31 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:38 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sherman Avenue, 10:25 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 10:32 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:42 a.m.

• Verbal dispute, Grinnell Plaza, 10:48 a.m.

• Hit and run, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, West Fifth Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Gladstone Street, 12:59 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Woodland Park Road, 1:06 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Records only, West Loucks Street, 1:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Broadway Street, 2 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 2:21 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Marion Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 4:09 p.m.

• Filthy premises, Yonkee Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• Animal found, Broadway Street, 5:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 8:55 p.m.

• Dog bite, Westview Drive, 9:01 p.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 9:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, Illinois Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 11:17 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:31 p.m.

Saturday

• Open door, Broadway Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West 11th Street, 3:28 a.m.

• Civil dispute, East Colorado Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:18 p.m.

• Drug activity, Fourth Avenue East, 10:49 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 5:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Loucks Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 11th Street, 3:50 a.m.

• Motorist assist, East Dow Street, 8:17 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

• Shots, West 11th Street, 8:59 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Edwards Drive, 8:59

• Suspicious vehicle, North Scott Street, 11:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Hit and run, Demple Street, 12:55 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Wenzell Street, 1:01 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 4:39 a.m.

• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:35 p.m.

• Open door, West Brundage Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Test, West 12th Street, 7:23 p.m.

• Domestic, West 11th Street, 9:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Townhouse Place, 10:06 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Second Avenue East, 10:12 p.m.

• Assault simple, West 11th Street, 10:55 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 11:21 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to Easter Monday holiday observance.

ARRESTS AND JAIL

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday-Sunday

• No reports available at press time due to Easter Monday holiday observance.