CHEYENNE — On Wednesday at 6:40 p.m. AARP Wyoming will host U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, on a TeleTown Hall to talk about the latest impacts of COVID-19 in Wyoming and around the country.

The state of Wyoming has had more than 260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 135 of those cases having recovered.

On April 15, Barrasso will discuss the federal government’s response to the virus, and answer constituent questions.

AARP will start making calls to a select number of its members at 6:35 p.m. Look for a call from a 1-800 number at that point. In addition to live questions, questions may be submitted in advance. Send those questions to tlacock@aarp.org. There is no guarantee your question will be asked. If you want to listen in on the TeleTown Hall but are not called by AARP, see https://bit.ly/2RvXymn.

According to his Senate website, Barrasso, a doctor, was sworn in to the U.S. Senate in 2007.

