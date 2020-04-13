SHERIDAN — Bob and Sally Carroll are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week. They were married at First Baptist Church in Sheridan on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1960.

They first met in 1957 while Bob Carroll was on leave from the U.S. Navy. After his discharge from the Navy in 1959, they started dating and were married one year later. Bob Carroll spent 42 years working at Carroll’s Furniture, starting as delivery man and ending as owner/manager. When he retired in 2000, he turned the business over to his son, Chris.

Sally Carroll was a stay-at-home mom until her children were all in school. She then worked as a legal secretary for 10 years and retired as deputy clerk at Sheridan County Court in 1998.

In retirement, the Carrolls spent 17 winters as snowbirds in Arizona.

The Carrolls have three children; Mark Carroll, Greg (Shannen) and Chris (Lexie), all of Sheridan. They have four grandchildren — Emma, Marlee, Natasha and Aleks.

The family is hoping to host an open house to celebrate the anniversary at a later time.