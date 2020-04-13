By Jonathan Gallardo, Gillette News Record via Wyoming News Exchange

GILLETTE — So far during the coronavirus pandemic in Campbell County, eight of the 11 people who been confirmed positive for coronavirus have recovered. No one has been hospitalized because of COVID-19 yet.

But the worst is yet to come, especially if the community lets down its guard, CCH officials say.

There are several models that predict the spread of the novel coronavirus, and most of them project that Wyoming’s surge will start the last week of April and peak in the first or second week of May, said Dr. Nick Stamato, chief of medical staff for Campbell County Health.

CCH CEO Andy Fitzgerald said the numbers for those projections have “changed dramatically over the last few weeks for the better.”

“As we’ve preached to our community to stay home, people are adhering to that,” he said. “Projections are headed in the right direction, that curve is flattening. The surges we expect are less today than even a week ago.”

“I think that’s a good thing, and I think it gives us great heart to think we really can beat this,” Stamato said.

But Campbell County is not out of the woods. The endgame is still far down the road, and there is much work to be done, Fitzgerald said. Those projections make the assumption that people continue to stay at home and socially distance.

