SHERIDAN — As Desiree Barron started completing one medical test after another, a growing feeling surfaced: This isn’t good.

“I just had this feeling that it was going to be bad,” the 19-year-old Ranchester native said. “I don’t know why, and maybe it was just the pessimist in me being prepared for the worst, hoping for the best.”

Doctors first diagnosed Barron with Stage 1 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but later adjusted it to Stage II and followed the diagnosis with immediate and extended chemotherapy treatments. Barron longed to stay with her family-away-from-family in Wisconsin, where she took residence after accepting work in August 2019 as a youth minister for Spiritus Ministries in the Diocese of Green Bay.

Unfortunately, right alongside Barron’s diagnosis came COVID-19 cases and the designation of the spreading virus as the living generations’ first-ever pandemic. Barron and her mother, Monique, who flew out to stay with her after the diagnosis, transferred care to Helena, Montana, where Desiree would stay with her grandparents. Quarantining from COVID-19 remained impossible for Barron in her family’s home in Wyoming, as her father Jeff, continues to work at WWC Engineering with its limited staff, and she has five younger siblings. Desiree, her parents and siblings all have maintained unbelievable peace and strength through the shocking news.

“I haven’t felt panicky,” Monique Barron said. “I mean, the first night when I found out, I was in tears. But after that, I have a real trust that everything is going to be OK and I know that Desiree is going through this because she has a greater lesson to learn. I think a lot of times when we go through this kind of suffering, we’re able to empathize and enter into it on a deeper level with people who are going through it,” she said. “I know if Desiree wants to keep doing ministry, entering into other people’s situations is a big deal.”

Before her diagnosis, Desiree Barron spent her time connecting with children and ministering to them through retreats. She especially connected with children during the Hope Retreat, where she and her fellow missionaries interacted with children contemplating suicide or that live in less than ideal situations at home.

“You’re able to encounter them in that moment and pull them out of that darkness with the theme of hope, and you just get to see their worlds light up as they realize that they’re cared about and they matter and they don’t have to live in this darkness they’re in right now,” Barron said. “That’s what our mission was for the year.”

While cancer stopped Barron from continuing that mission, COVID-19 stopped that mission for her fellow team. Everyone dispersed and transitioned into a life of social distancing.

“For the last seven months, I was living with 13 other young adults, leadership team, we’re hanging out with kids all the time, and suddenly I blinked, and now I’m living with my two grandparents and that’s it,” Barron said.

Continued contact with her cohorts has kept Barron positive through this time, as has frequent and extended FaceTime video chats with her younger sisters. Completing a daily routine with her grandmother keeps her motivated.

Light and positivity comes naturally to Desiree. Upon returning from Helena to help Desiree settle into her grandparents’ home, Monique was greeted by a human-sized wooden puzzle of a Tyrannosaurus rex constructed by her husband, or “Coronasaurus Rex 2020” as deemed by Monique. Jeff Barron scaled a regularly-sized puzzle of a T.rex into the human-sized version that already has a growing list of places to visit to help relinquish negative feelings brought on by social distancing in the Tongue River Valley.

“I’m more of a hands-on person,” Jeff Barron said. “It was a fun project to get the kids down in the garage to do something fantastic.”

Coronasaurus Rex greeted Jeff Barron’s boss upon returning from surgery recovery and the family anticipates sharing its joy throughout the community in the coming months and years.

“We don’t have enough room for it in our house so, like Jeff said, I’m sure we’ll just lend it out to people who need it.”

Jeff Barron said the community has been overwhelmingly supportive. He is asked by people he doesn’t even know how Desiree is doing.

Desiree Barron spoke with high spirits last Wednesday, right before enduring her second chemotherapy treatment. But, as is her normal, she and her family continues spreading light to everyone they encounter.