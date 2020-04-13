SHERIDAN — The Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue remains open for adoptions by appointment. Though social distancing protocols may have put a damper on spontaneous adoptions, Sheridanite Kristen Lemke was happy to bring two rescue cats home last week.

Lemke renamed one of her new feline family members Rona, in honor of her rescue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Second Chance Cat Rescue started to feel the brunt of a full house of homeless cats with fewer adoptions to relieve the workload.

Program director Rachel Kristiansen attributed the decrease in adoptions this year partly to the popularity of receiving free kittens through Sheridan UpCycle and from neighbors with cats who have given birth on or near their property. Fewer people are coming into the shelter to adopt, which has placed a high workload on staff who are working to maintain a clean shelter with nearly 100 cats available for adoption as of Dec. 28.

This year, SCSCR volunteers and employees spent their Christmas cleaning the shelter, with an unusually high number of cats still available for adoption by the end of December.

Kristiansen said the nonprofit’s Home for the Holidays initiative wasn’t as successful as in years past.

The SCSCR saw more than a 50% decrease in the number of cat adoptions during the month of December. The holiday season is typically a popular time for adoption anyway, but the shelter attempts to send as many cats home for Christmas as possible, Kristiansen said. Usually, it relieves some of the work burden from staff around the holidays.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, dogs and cats do not appear to contract or become ill from COVID-19 and no evidence shows they can transmit the disease to humans or other pets.

However, as much remains unknown about the virus, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to limit their contact with pets and animals, just as contact is restricted between humans.

The Animal Humane Society recommends developing a COVID-19 plan for pets, such as reaching out to a friend who can care for a pet in case of illness, preparing a pet supply kit and keeping an eye out for symptoms of illness.

With a few SCSCR employees sticking around to care for shelter cats, people like Lemke are highly appreciated.

Lemke said she had only planned to adopt one cat, but when she saw their precious faces, she couldn’t resist adopting two.

Even with challenging times ahead, Lemke said she was happy to “change their little lives” and provide a loving, secure home. She even talked her coworkers into making an appointment to adopt some homeless cats.

Lemke is still working in her office as necessary, but bringing home two rescue cats helped relieve some of the loneliness associated with the past few weeks of isolation, she said.

The Rescue accepts potential adopters by appointment, arranged by a simple phone call, though the door remains locked to walk-ins to maintain physical distancing orders. All adoptions are charged at $19, as a COVID-19 special.