SHERIDAN — Big Horn County, Montana, issued an order requiring all non-residents to quarantine for two weeks, following the county’s first confirmed COVID-19 case Friday.

Those traveling into the county and those within the county for non-work-related purposes are ordered to quarantine for 14 days from the date they last traveled.

The self-quarantine order does not apply to public health workers, law enforcement or health care staff, however those employees are required to check their temperature twice per day, wear a mask and maintain physical spacing whenever possible, according to Big Horn County Public Health.

Residents who leave the county and return must follow the same protective protocols for 14 days each time they travel.

Anyone confirmed or “strongly suspected” to have the virus is ordered to report their case to the public health office at 406-665-8720 or publichealth@bighorncountymt.gov.

Mandatory isolation will continue for that individual until released by a public health officer. The ban continues on non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people.

Violating the terms of the public health order constitutes a misdemeanor offense for each day of the violation. The public health office asks Big Horn County residents to use non-medical grade masks and maintain 6 feet between each other when out in public.

Big Horn County Public Health offers homemade masks and kits at the public health office.

