SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• EMS call, 2600 block Aero Loop, 2:23 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Barking dog, Demple Street, 2:58 a.m.
• Assist agency, Long Drive, 8:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Alger Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
• Lost property, Townhouse Place, 8:37 a.m.
• Civil dispute, South Custer Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:30 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Littering, Gladstone Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Schiller Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Victoria Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Liberty Court, 2:03 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Fifth Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 2:42 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 3:01 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Kelly Drive, 5:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Harrison Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, West 12th Street, 9:08 p.m.
• Domestic, Long Drive, 10:03 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Search and rescue, West 13th Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 5:06 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Upper Road, 8:16 p.m.
• Accident, Paradise Park Road, 8:17 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Chase W. Adkins, 23, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, failure to appear, possession of marijuana, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gregory A. Baker, 67, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michelle Burke, 49, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Randy C. Hofer, 32, Lennox, South Dakota, failure to appear on warrant, out of county court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
• Meghan N. Kirchen, 20, Billings, Montana, possession of a controlled substance plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 3