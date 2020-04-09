SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• EMS call, 2600 block Aero Loop, 2:23 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:10 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Barking dog, Demple Street, 2:58 a.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 8:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Alger Avenue, 8:31 a.m.

• Lost property, Townhouse Place, 8:37 a.m.

• Civil dispute, South Custer Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Barking dog, South Carlin Street, 10:01 a.m.

• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:30 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 11:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 p.m.

• Littering, Gladstone Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Dog at large, Schiller Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Victoria Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, Liberty Court, 2:03 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, West Fifth Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 2:42 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Avoca Place, 3:01 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Kelly Drive, 5:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Harrison Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Gould Street, 8:20 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, West 12th Street, 9:08 p.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive, 10:03 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 11:24 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Search and rescue, West 13th Street, 9:03 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lane Lane, 5:06 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Upper Road, 8:16 p.m.

• Accident, Paradise Park Road, 8:17 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Chase W. Adkins, 23, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, failure to appear, possession of marijuana, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gregory A. Baker, 67, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Michelle Burke, 49, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Randy C. Hofer, 32, Lennox, South Dakota, failure to appear on warrant, out of county court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

• Meghan N. Kirchen, 20, Billings, Montana, possession of a controlled substance plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 3