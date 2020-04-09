CHEYENNE — The Wyoming State Museum has made the decision to postpone the awards reception for the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition that was scheduled to take place April 24.

Given the growing concerns regarding COVID-19, the museum in following with the recommendations put forth by the Governor’s Office believes it is best that this event be held at a later date.

The museum remains committed to supporting Wyoming artists, but officials noted the need to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved by adhering to Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendations for social distancing.

In place of this in-person event, and acknowledging that preventative measures for COVID-19 will inevitably impact foot-traffic through the Governor’s Capitol Art Exhibition, the museum will utilize online media to promote participating artists.

Artists and their works will be featured on the museum’s social media platforms. Additionally, the museum’s website will host a page from which visitors will be able to directly purchase works of art from the exhibition.