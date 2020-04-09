SHERIDAN — Maurices, a women’s apparel brand, announced Wednesday that it will donate $250,000 to multiple rural community hospitals to support health care workers. As part of this donation, Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation will receive a donation. A spokesperson for Maurices would not disclose the amount of the donation.

“With Maurices stores in more than 900 communities, we are proud to support our local health care workers who are on the front lines treating patients in rural hospitals. These individuals are truly hometown healthcare heroes,” said George Goldfarb, Maurices president and CEO, in a press release.

Goldfarb added the escalating crisis has transformed the way the company thinks and works.

“Like other organizations, we are looking for ways we can support our associates, our customers and our communities,” Goldfarb said. “Often rural hospitals don’t get the support they need, and by providing them with a monetary donation they will be able to purchase what they need most in this fight against COVID-19. We have been in touch with many of the hospital administrators who have told us the timing for this donation is perfect.”

Maurices said they selected Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation and other rural community hospitals in markets that are representative of the brand’s full chain.

Note from The Press: My Bighorns, our free app, has a dedicated section with this page and more, so you can access the latest updates easily on your smartphone or tablet. Download from the Apple Store or Google Play.