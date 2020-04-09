SHERIDAN — The Salvation Army of Sheridan has been meeting the needs of people who need a hand up without discrimination since 1915, and the organization’s staff and volunteers are ready and able to continue to do so during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of aid available:

• Harvest Food Pantry (located at The Salvation Army, 150 S. Tschirgi St.) remains open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m., when those in need can pick up a bag of food at the front door. We have social distancing guidelines in place, surfaces are being disinfected constantly and staff are wearing protective gear.

• Once per month, in lieu of a Harvest Food Bag, income-qualifying individuals can pick up a USDA Government Commodities Food Box the same days of the week and same times. Some paperwork will need to be filled out.

• The organization is fielding phone calls from those who have been ordered to isolate for two weeks and from those in high risk categories who are choosing to self-isolate. The Salvation Army is purchasing and delivering needed food and other requested supplies on a case-by-case basis.

• If you have questions about any of the three food related services, call 307-672-2444.

• The Salvation Army recognizes that many people in the community are experiencing financial burdens during this crisis through layoffs, furloughs, reduction in hours, etc. and stands ready to help. The Salvation Army social service director can be reached at 307-752-4217 to help those with any non-food related assistance (rent, utilities, etc.).

• The Salvation Army is offering spiritual ministry via live-streamed Sunday school and church services. Find the organization on Facebook for additional information.

In addition to resources available to families, The Salvation Army is accepting help from the community.

• Monetary donations can be mailed to the organization or made online. All donations remain local.

• Food donations are being accepted at The Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Volunteer opportunities are limited, but call the office if you’re interested in helping.

