Time for us to step up

Re: Relief fund

It was great to see the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, nonprofits and individuals set-up a mechanism to help laid-off employees in Sheridan County. This effort cannot succeed without the individuals of this county contributing to this fund.

Although everyone who can should contribute, I am specifically asking those of us who are retired to step forward to help the people who prepare or serve our meals, repair our cars, help us at the various stores or cut our hair. Our Social Security and other retirement income is still for the same amount, while many of the people that need our help have zero income.

It is our turn to step up and say thank you for taking care us with a check to “SAERF,” PO Box 707, Sheridan, WY 82801.

Dick Shackelford

Sheridan