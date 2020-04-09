Some Sheridan residents resist change because they view “change” as a four-letter word. Things have worked fine for many years, they say, so why change now.

For movers and shakers in the community trying to recruit new businesses, trying new ideas or nixing old ones, that anti-change mentality could be maddening.

Now, though, I think both sides of the discussion could agree: Change — in particular that brought about by COVID-19 — stinks.

Sure, folks may argue the cause of the change and whether or not COVID-19 is as big of a threat as it appears, but I have yet to find anyone who has enjoyed the situation in which we now find ourselves.

Downtown shops are struggling, unemployment has skyrocketed, restaurants and bars have closed or reduced hours and we’re told to stay home, self-isolate and avoid human contact.

Even those inclined to avoid people have experienced distress as a result of the lack of human contact. Sure, most Sheridan residents have technology that helps them connect to friends and family, but it isn’t the same. In addition, after spending all day on that technology — video conferencing with coworkers and learning new apps to help children with school work — the last thing many of us want to do is sign on again. We just don’t have the capacity to talk to a screen for so many hours each day.

We want to go outside and breathe in some fresh air. We want to hug our families. We want to meet friends for a happy hour cocktail (or two). We want to go shopping in the grocery store and shake hands with friends.

Most of us have heard the phrase “new normal” many times over the last few weeks. Pardon my language, but screw that.

As necessary as the precautions are right now, I never want to get so used to them that they become my “normal.”

A recent poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation weighed the toll the pandemic is taking on Americans. The poll was conducted March 25-30 and found that of those surveyed, 39% had either lost their job, lost income or had their hours reduced without pay.

Another telling statistic from the poll: 45% of adults feel that worry and stress related to coronavirus has had a negative impact on their mental health.

For me, the worry and stress of the unknown have certainly taken their toll. But even more than that, my inability — and perhaps unwillingness — to accept these changes have weighed me down more.

In an attempt to combat that, I’ve chosen to not ignore the change, but acknowledge it then minimize it. The change is temporary. It will not become my new normal. In a way, it cannot become our new normal because even the change is constantly changing.

As a Type A planner, this typically drives me up the wall. But in present circumstances, I take a bit of comfort in the ever-evolving environment we now inhabit. I may not like this change, or the next change coming down the pike, but I anticipate and look forward to the days when innovators who have been isolating announce epic inventions, businesses open to offer better-than-ever products and a new round of changes bring us back to a world of in-person happy hours, handshakes and hugs.