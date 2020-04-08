By Shane Sanderson, Casper Star-Tribune via Wyoming News Exchange

CASPER — The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a first-degree murder case against a Casper man on the basis of a new stand-your-ground law.

The ruling means Jason T. John will not face further prosecution for shooting and killing another man in August 2018 as the man ran into John’s trailer home.

The appellate court found as well that the law under which Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking dismissed the case — which was only a month old at the time of the shooting and had never before been tested in court — provides immunity from prosecution for those who’ve acted under the “stand-your-ground” and, like John, “castle doctrine” provisions of the law.

Although the “castle doctrine” provision already existed under Wyoming law as a defense, the court ruled that the immunity provision means judges can consider the issue once defendants have made a face-value demonstration of their right to the protection. Prosecutors will be required at a special hearing to show by a preponderance of the evidence that immunity does not apply.

The state’s highest court found that Wilking did not apply the appropriate burden or standard of proof in making her determination early last year, but it ruled that even under the newly outlined procedure John would have been immune. The case dates back more than a year and a half, when John shot Wesley Willow, Jr. nine times with an AR-15 at the entrance to his Casper home.

John had in the hours before the shooting exchanged cellphone text messages with a woman who had dated John before taking up again with Willow.

John later claimed protection under the new law, which includes the “castle doctrine” and “stand your ground” provisions the former of which, Wilking ultimately ruled, made John immune from prosecution.

Before the dismissal hearing even began, however, the district court judge implored attorneys to appeal her decisions, noting that application of the law had not yet been tested by Wyoming’s courts, leaving her with no local precedent to lean upon.

Wilking said at the same February 2019 hearing that the new law did not make clear how it was intended to be implemented.