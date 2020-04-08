SHERIDAN — Sheridan County commissioners approved liquor license renewals for retail and restaurant holders in their regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday. The renewals included The Livery Stable, which has not opened to the public and may be pushed back by closures caused by the pandemic.

The Livery Stable owners filed an application for a transfer of a retail liquor license Nov. 7, 2018, to be transferred from Big Horn Smoke House and Saloon, LLC, which shut its doors earlier in 2018.

The transfer went through successfully, and The Livery Stable owners anticipated opening the new restaurant in Big Horn after hiring a manager this year.

In Tuesday’s meeting, key individuals on the limited liability company George Fletcher and Amy Bouley said they hoped to open to the public in early summer, but current closures might stall that plan.

All licensees present were unanimously approved, and those not present were not penalized due to technological issues.