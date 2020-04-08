SHERIDAN — For many small business owners, last week proved more confusing and chaotic than normal. For bankers and accountants, the same was true. That’s because those sectors of the community spent the week poring over the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and the many articles describing it.

The CARES Act was passed by the U.S. Congress, then signed by President Donald Trump on March 27.

That signature touched off a whirlwind of activity as small business owners sought to take advantage of a portion of the legislation known as the Paycheck Protection Program.

Guidance for how to do so trickled out of the Small Business Administration, which was tasked with management of the program.

The PPP provides cash-flow assistance through federally-guaranteed loans to employers — both for and nonprofit — who maintain their payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. If employers maintain their payroll, the loans would be forgiven, helping small businesses continue to run and workers remain employed.

While the legislation became law March 26, guidance on the loan applications, to be handled by local banks, came later. The banks looked to the SBA for guidance on what the application form would entail and what supporting documentation would be required.

According to Kevin Riley, president and CEO of First Interstate Bank, the bank had a team of people working on the PPP in anticipation of guidance from the SBA last week. Sample application forms and general guidance were made available the week of March 30, allowing banks and business owners to begin gathering the necessary information. CPAs aided clients in gathering the documentation necessary to apply.

“We launched Friday with an inquiry form on our website and followed up with an application,” Riley said in an email to The Sheridan Press. “Today that application is a fillable, e-signature form. Once the form is completed and returned the application goes through a credit review process. Approved loans are then submitted to the SBA via their Etran Portal.”

A last-minute change to the application form the night of April 2, though, sent many applicants scrambling. When the system of submitting the loan applications through SBA opened April 3, it quickly became overwhelmed.

“We were troubled, a little, with the lack of guidance,” said D.J. Dearcorn, senior vice president and chief commercial lending officer at First Federal Bank and Trust. “That’s nobody’s fault, really. They didn’t have a lot of time to get rules developed. We just tried to do what we could to get ahead of the workload.”

Craftco controller and principal Jeff Garrelts, who also owns the Cottonwood Kitchen + Home with his wife, Jessica, said he tracked the CARES Act through the legislative process to be prepared when the program became official.

Garrelts noted the loan application was easy, and he hopes the funding will allow him to keep everyone employed at both businesses while revenues are down. At Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, Garrelts plans to utilize staff to increase the company’s online presence while there are fewer customers in the store. At Craftco, employees will likely work on projects ahead of schedule, even if they aren’t billable until months down the road.

Several local banks fielded questions from customers as information about the PPP became available.

Dearcorn said Monday the bank had more than 100 applications totaling about $12 million for the program and expected more to trickle in over the coming weeks. The loans are available through June 30, according to the SBA. Of those First Federal Bank and Trust have received, Dearcorn noted that about 75% were in the system, enrolled and guaranteed funding. First Interstate Bank, which serves six states across the West, had received more than 3,400 inquiries and applications from clients requesting PPP relief totaling more than $663 million.

Businesses of all shapes and sizes have applied for the funding locally.

Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Liz Cassiday said she hopes to use the funding to keep staff on the payrolls. The organization will prioritize ways the Y staff can continue to develop professionally and help the community, perhaps making masks or videos for members.

Qdoba owner Patrick Akers said he also began gathering the necessary documentation immediately.

“Since the first cases hit Sheridan with COVID-19, I’ve been spending a large amount of time prioritizing daily what I need to do daily to mitigate losses and keep our team members working,” Akers said. “Going along with this was figuring out which team members needed the hours and doing our best to keep them afloat and employed. We have a lot of unselfish team members who volunteered to give up their hours so others could receive more. This was great to see.”

Akers hopes to not only keep his business going but would like to pay employees for any volunteer work they do to better the Sheridan community.

Those businesses approved for funding may have to wait several days to see the money in their accounts, though. Dearcorn noted that the bank’s focus has been submitting information to the SBA to secure funding for as many clients as possible. As that process slows, they will shift to preparing loan documents, but Dearcorn said they are hoping for additional guidance from the SBA on that process as well.

Representatives of multiple banks in Sheridan noted they expect more funding to be allocated to the program, as demand has proven high.

On Tuesday, according to reports from The Washington Post, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked congressional leaders to commit an additional $250 billion to the program, which was originally allocated $349 billion under the CARES Act. Trump said banks have processed $70 billion for 250,000 small businesses since Friday.

“In just a few days, this program has become overwhelmingly popular,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said in a statement released Tuesday. “Thanks to the hard work of small businesses and lenders, billions of dollars have already landed and tens of billions more are already in the pipeline.

“Jobs are literally being saved as we speak,” he continued. “But it is quickly becoming clear that Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial program may run dry. That cannot happen. Nearly 10 million Americans filed for unemployment in just the last two weeks. This is already a record-shattering tragedy and every day counts.”

McConnell said he hopes to pass the additional funding through the Senate on Thursday.

