SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 1 started its adaptive learning program Monday, and new adjustments are being made to ensure scholastic requirements, safety and needs are being met for students and staff at this time.

SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride said in a board work session meeting via Zoom Tuesday afternoon the adaptive learning plans for every school district in Wyoming were requested, submitted and approved by the Wyoming Department of Education by March 30.

A combination of virtual modes of instruction — Canvas, Google Classroom, etc. — and non-virtual modes of instruction — packets and textbooks — are being used by classrooms. Students in kindergarten through third grade will not receive virtual instruction at this time.

The adaptive learning program is still in its early stages and changes will be made when necessary, Kilbride said.

For special education services, the submitted plan called for small groups of 2-3 students and individual instruction to meet their requirements and needs. The plan has already changed and there will no longer be small group sessions, only individual appointments.

Groups sessions, such as reading groups, have been set up to meet online. Most individual education is operating through online methods, such as Zoom.

Currently, one student is being transferred to a school for individual instruction. A bus driver and teacher are transporting the student. A bus is being used to maintain 6 feet separation and all precautions are being made. Janitorial staff cleans the room used for instruction before and after use.

Paraprofessionals help students and host hour-long sessions to assist with homework. Many of the sessions take place through online communication.

One of the big issues right now is how teachers will handle assessments and interventions with students. How will instructors connect with students who struggle in classes or provide enrichment for the students who aren’t completing the material?

Kilbride said he found a video for staff to watch during their district day on Friday addressing the subject. He watched the video himself and found helpful tips and tricks to address different situations.

Kilbride said teachers have been asked to review their curriculum moving forward to identify areas of flexibility. Eight days of instructions were missed, putting everyone behind schedule.

Kilbride said there are no changes being made to graduation requirements and essential learning requirements will be maintained. He gave the example woodshop classes are still moving forward with online instruction. Kilbride wants instructors to work with students to see if projects can continue at home along with hands-on learning under the supervision of parental guidance.

Kilbride wants teachers to see if there are areas in the curriculum where less time can be spent or areas that can be skipped. Notes will be made for future instructors to know what areas were skipped so they are aware of extra information they may need to cover.

Kilbride said he does not want to overburden the students with a workload right now and students’ emotional needs are No. 1 priority at this time. Instructions for assignments should remain simple with the goal for high learning still in place.

Attendance will use a variety of methods, including email, text and work submissions. Classes mainly using packets will track attendance based on the completion of packets. If there is a lack of attendance, teachers will reach out to students, then to parents. If attendance still does not improve, principals will be contacted and eventually, school resource officers will make home visits to check on the safety of students. Elementary school counselors are reaching out to students they normally see, while middle school and high school counselors are sharing information about how to handle stress and anxiety, encouraging students to reach out.

With students no longer being at a physical location, some staff members could have trouble reaching the needed hours to remain a full-time employee of the school district. Paraprofessionals do not have the same amount of time spent instructing students and saw reduced hours. Librarians no longer have students to check books out.

SCSD1 was granted the ability to reassign staff in the district to work different jobs. Staff have been spending time assigning projects within the district, such as cleaning. Every safety precaution is being made and SCSD1 is remaining flexible to ensure employees’ needs are met. Staff is also making headway on summer projects. District staff uses flexibility and creativity to assist bus drivers in meeting hours. Drivers are being utilized to help with lunchtime meal drop-offs at six different locations in the district. A total of 362 meals were delivered on Tuesday. Drivers are also utilized to deliver and drop off school packets.

Some bus drivers have been reassigned to help with other projects in an effort to make sure they reach their hours and continue to receive benefits.

Jeremy Smith, SCSD1 business manager, said the goal is to make sure staff in the district reaches the same number of hours they previously had, whether that is through partially or fully reassigning them during this time.

Smith said the district will see a 3% decrease in insurance costs. For years it seemed like organizations have dealt with increases but they have seen a premium decrease two years in a row.

Smith said he thinks high participation in the wellness program in SCSD1 helped lower the premium. Consistent care allows for premiums to stay relatively the same.

In other news:

• Kilbride gave an update on COVID-19 cases in Sheridan County provided by Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Dr. Ian Hunter. A total of 427 tests were administered, with 384 coming back negative and 12 positive cases. The remaining tests were awaiting results.

There were no known cases in the district at the time of the update.

• SCSD1 donated thermometers and gloves to Sheridan Memorial Hospital after receiving a request for donations. Supply of thermometers and gloves are still available to school nurses; all supplies were not donated. Thermometers are used to help track the condition of the staff at the hospital.

• Karen Walters shared information about becoming a member of the American Indian Alaskan Native council of school board members, a new organization founded in 2017 a part of the National School Board Association. The goal is to help promote education, access and opportunities for American Indian and Alaskan Native children. Walters said she sees it as good opportunity to join and support native students.

SCSD1 board members expressed general support of becoming a non-voting associate member. A decision will be made at the SCSD1 board meeting on April 14.