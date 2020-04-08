SHERIDAN — Both Dayton and Ranchester made the switch to virtual meetings via Zoom this week, to maintain physical distancing protocols while continuing essential town operations.

The councils encountered some technical difficulties with virtual council meetings Monday and Tuesday, and a poor connection and inability to hear participants substantially interfered with Dayton’s council meeting Monday night.

“This is not working,” Dayton councilmember Laurie Walters-Clark said toward the end of the meeting.

Walters-Clark proposed that in-person meetings could resume at the Dayton Town Hall, while maintaining 6 feet between councilors, with the option for the public to call in should they want to listen or participate.

“We’ll see about that one,” Mayor Norm Anderson said.

The Dayton Town Council also considered reducing meetings to once per month, though no decision was made as already scheduled meetings and work sessions complicated the schedule.

Tongue River Valley Community Center Executive Director Erin Kilbride expressed her gratitude for continued support from Dayton and Ranchester town councils toward the TRVCC, and answered questions related to the community center’s annual report, including successful expansion of after-school programming and filling empty building space.

“It is tough times for sure, for all small businesses of course,” Kilbride said. “We will feel it…I think more than anything, we are a service organization and we are unable to serve a lot of people right now. It’s hard on us to not have people in our facilities.”

Ranchester Town Council indicated they would hear from TRVCC regarding the organization’s needs in the coming weeks, if the economic burden of a societal shutdown becomes too much to withstand.

Ranchester Mayor Peter Clark said he has received a “stack of information” on COVID-19 related resources but is concerned about the health of the local tax base going forward.

Municipal utilities remain unaffected thus far. Ranchester plans to send out utility bills as usual and see how the public responds, depending on their financial barriers, Clark said. Recycling remains canceled in Ranchester until further notice.

Anderson said Dayton will not be allowed to shut off water for any reason while the COVID-19 pandemic endures. The town will “ride out” the pandemic with its residents, he said. Dayton plans to work with those unable to pay their water bill on an individual basis.

The Tongue River Fire District was recently issued personal protective equipment to respond to suspect COVID-19-related cases in the Dayton/Ranchester area.

Clark also addressed self-participation in the 2020 census — as of April 6, Ranchester has a 12.1% self-participation rate and Dayton has 6.8%, he said.

Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, updated the Ranchester council on ongoing communications between legislators and Gov. Mark Gordon’s office as to how $1.25 billion allocated for Wyoming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will be spent.

The Act’s language specifies money must be spent on COVID-related efforts, though it “remains to be seen” if that includes addressing the economic impact on individuals and businesses, Western said.

Legislators expect to hear back from the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office by the end of the week regarding those questions, he said.

Ranchester councilors inquired as to how the town can relieve financial burden from its residents as bills come due — Western said he is “brainstorming” ideas. Western anticipates a somewhat delayed impact on small municipalities due to their reliance on sales taxes and a decline in sales all around.

Like many organizations around the globe, Dayton and Ranchester are taking advantage of technology to maintain normal operations like council meetings. However, while they work out the kinks, effective communication may take longer than usual.

