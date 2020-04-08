CHEYENNE — To keep kids and families wild about wildlife and Wyoming’s outdoor resources, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and conservation partners are bringing the outdoors inside. This month, anyone can learn about the outdoors, wildlife and fish with Expo at Home.

Expo at Home is an online event that features hundreds of outdoor-inspired activities and learning opportunities. It mimics the annual Wyoming Outdoor Expo, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know this is a hard time for families and parents. Expo at Home brings together partners and communities and keeps everyone excited about the outdoors,” said Kathryn Boswell, WGFD hunter and angler participation coordinator.

The online expo is a hub for uniquely-Wyoming educational activities, videos, quizzes, projects and more. Participants can explore their interests through eight trails: adventure, birds, large mammals, fish and aquatic habitat, terrestrial habitat and conservation, hunting and shooting skills, recipes and other wildlife.

“Just like our in-person Expo, we have information and activities for people who are avid outdoor enthusiasts as well as beginners guides and how-tos,” Boswell said. “We’ve noted which activities adults would enjoy, also.”

In addition to the website, WGFD will post special content on its social media accounts, which will include live demonstrations and a chance to interact in real-time with conservation professionals. To be notified about live events, follow WGFD on Facebook and Instagram. Anyone who participates in Expo at Home can claim their free collectible sticker. To receive the sticker, tell WGFD how you Expo-ed. Stickers will be mailed weekly.

To start the experience, see wyomingexpo.com.