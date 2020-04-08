SHERIDAN — The Hub on Smith’s home-delivered meals program continues to be utilized by the community. However due to the increase in requests, The Hub would like to announce the following guidelines for the program:

• Individuals older than 60 years of age can register for the home-delivered meals program through The Hub on Smith.

• Individuals younger than 60 years of age must be referred by a health care provider or similar source.

• To request home-delivered meals, please call 307-672-6079.

• Due to staff limitations, home-delivered meal registration may take a few days to be processed.

Those who are quarantined with COVID-19 will receive priority processing.

• The current program will deliver meals seven days a week. The Hub does not have the resources to create custom meal delivery plans at this time.

If you have any questions about home-delivered meals or need further assistance from The Hub on Smith, please call the support center at 307-461-7134 or email jhoeft@thehubsheridan.com.

