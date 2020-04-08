SHERIDAN — A local fifth-grader won the People’s Choice award for the Bookmark & Beyond contest.

To showcase their understanding and appreciation of Wyoming’s essential resources, students from grades two through five were invited to create bookmarks illustrating a Wyoming resource message. For the “Beyond” portion of the program, Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom invites fifth-grade classrooms and families to submit mapping projects using AgTerra’s GIS software, called MapItFast.

This spring, Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom recognized 12 students as finalists in the contest, for which more than 1,900 entries were submitted.

Erin Newton, a fifth-grader at Meadowlark Elementary, won the People’s Choice award, which was voted on during National Agriculture Week.

While the Bookmark Celebration, scheduled for April 24, has been postponed, the organization will be host a celebration for the finalists and their families at a later date.