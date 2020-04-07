The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust.

Be aware of the following scams.

Cheyenne Wyoming Press Association Scam

A Cheyenne citizen reported that he received a notification that his Gmail was hacked and the hacker was sending emails saying the citizen was out of the state and needed the recipient to purchase gift cards on behalf of the Wyoming Press Association for “Veterans at Hospice and Palliative Care unites for preventative items against Corona Disease.” Note that the Wyoming Press Association is doing no such gift card drive.

Sheridan Amazon Scam

A citizen reported an Amazon Prime scam where the hackers are trying to get your payment card information. The scam is very convincing with the Amazon logo, colors, and is very well written. However if you look closely, the email address is not from Amazon, but instead from noreply-kuku-patlente-kahni-2020.-333136973516@deraslahcontool02.com.

Buffalo Bank Secure Messaging Scam

A citizen in Buffalo reported a secure messaging scam that looked like it came from a bank. The scam is very convincing with its wording and branding. A good rule of thumb is not to open any unsolicited email that directs you to an unknown site. If in doubt, call your bank representative to ensure the secure message is legitimate.

FBI Alert

A well-known hacker called APT36 is using a decoy coronavirus health advisory with a Word document (RTF file) or Excel spreadsheet (with macros) to spread malware that captures screen shots, steal credentials and snoop on your computer. As a reminder, do not open any attachments from unknown sources even if that source looks official.

FBI Alert Teddy Bear Mailing Scam

Scam packages are being delivered through the USPS, allegedly from Best Buy, with a thumb drive and a letter saying that you have won a $50 gift card and you can claim it using the thumb drive, which has malicious software on it. The FBI warns that this is not just a scam people have used claiming to be Best Buy. The FBI has seen it in the retail, restaurant and hotel industry as well. Sometimes the gifts have even included a teddy bear with the thumb drive. (bleepingcomputer.com)

Small Business Administration Loans Alert

With the passing of the CARES Act, Small Business Administration loans are being used as phishing bait with malicious attachments. The Small Business Administration is not emailing you to get your personal information. (bleepingcomputer.com)

Coronavirusmedicalkit.com shut down by the Department of Justice

The coronavirusmedicalkit.com, a website that claimed to be associated with the World Health Organization, was taken to court and issued a temporary restraining order by the Department of Justice for selling fake vaccine kits. (threatpost.com

If you want to report a phone, email or text scam and let your friends and neighbors know, forward it or send a description to phishing@cyberwyoming.org.

Other ways to report a scam:

• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam

• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint

• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint

• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.

• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3

• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov