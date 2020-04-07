SHERIDAN — As festival partners prepared to announce this year’s Celebrate the Arts lineup, originally set for April 16-20, the COVID-19 crisis hit Wyoming and events screeched to a halt.

Over the past few weeks, Celebrate the Arts partners acted in response to social distancing and public gathering recommendations from local, state and federal leaders and either canceled or postponed events scheduled in conjunction with Celebrate the Arts. This week, festival partners came together virtually and decided to reschedule Celebrate the Arts to September 10-17, rather than cancel this year’s event altogether.

“Sheridan has an especially collaborative, passionate and committed community of artists, arts organizations and patrons,” said Kim Love, Sheridan Public Arts Committee chair.

Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Whitney Center for the Arts, The Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, Ucross, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, Sheridan Civic Theater Guild and Frackelton’s Fine Food and Spirits came together again this year to plan a week of events for Sheridan to Celebrate the Arts, which is in its fourth year and highlights the dynamic arts resources and experiences in the Sheridan area.

“Our community will be yearning for a means to come back together and celebrate when we can loosen the boundaries on social distancing, and what better way than to Celebrate the Arts?” said Kendra Heimbuck, executive director of SAGE Community Arts.

Festival goers can anticipate a similarly structured event in September with partner organizations hosting a continuous lineup of art performances, demonstrations, workshops and talks. Event details will be released closer to the festival and once partner organizations are able to confirm schedules following interruptions due to the COVID-19 crisis.

For inquiries, please contact 2020 Celebrate the Arts Committee co-chairs Kendra Heimbuck (director@sageart.org) and Ryan Landis (rlandis@sheridan.edu).