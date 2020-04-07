From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

Gas prices drop almost 10 cents statewide in a week

GILLETTE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.06 a gallon Monday.

Prices have fallen below $2 a gallon in two counties, Albany at $1.762 and Natrona at $1.812, according to GasBuddy.

Campbell County’s prices remain in the middle of the pack in the 23 counties at $2.072. But two stations — Exxon and Flying J — have dropped below the $2 mark to $1.99.

The highest prices were in Weston County with an average of $2.216 a gallon, and Laramie at $2.22.

Gas prices in Wyoming are 31.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.3 cents a gallon lower than a year ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $1.49 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.15 a gallon, a difference of $1.66.

The reason for the slipping prices, as everything today, is COVID-19. People are driving less so there is less demand for fuel.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.7 cents a gallon in the last week, averaging $1.91 a gallon today. The national average is down 48 cents a gallon from a month ago and stands 84.3 cents a gallon lower than a year ago.

Oil rallied almost $7 a barrel last week upon news of a potential meeting between major oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia, but then Tuesday’s meeting was postponed.

Wyoming motorists are paying the lowest prices for gas in April since 2016, when the price averaged $1.95 a gallon. The highest price for gas in the last 10 years in Wyoming was in 2012 at $3.58 a gallon.

UW provost to resign

LARAMIE (WNE) — The University of Wyoming’s provost Kate Miller, will “step down” from her position on June 30, the university announced in a Monday press release.

Miller became the university’s top academic officer in August 2016.

“We express our appreciation to Dr. Miller for her service to the university and the state,” Acting President Neil Theobald said in the press release.

Incoming President Ed Seidel is expected to work with university stakeholders to select an interim provost before a national search begins in September.

When the university organized its COVID-19 task force in March, it was Vice Provost Tami Benham-Deal, not Miller, who named as the top representative for the Office of Academic Affairs.

This winter, Miller was one of five finalists for the provost position at the University of Texas at El Paso.

However, UTEP announced last week that the job would go to John Wiebe, who had already been serving in that position on an interim basis.

Miller was hired as UW’s provost in 2016 at a salary of $300,000. In May 2019, the board of trustees increased her pay to $325,000.

Miller’s departure coincides with the position change for Anne Alexander, the associate vice provost for undergraduate education, who’s leaving that role to serve as an associate dean in the College of Business.

Wildlife guides in Jackson out of work amid pandemic

JACKSON (WNE) — Guiding businesses almost totally dependent on tourism are among the Jackson Hole industries being hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic and closures in its wake.

Taylor Phillips, who founded one of the valley’s largest wildlife viewing companies, Eco Tour Adventures, made the call to lay off all but one of his guides March 16, the day after Jackson Hole Mountain Resort announced it was shutting down for the season. One week later, Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks — where Eco Tour guides primarily go to find critters — followed suit and also closed down.

“We thought the prudent thing to do was be proactive,” Phillips said. “Our guides weren’t comfortable, knowing tourists were jumping off planes from New York and other hot spots.”

“I laid them off,” he said. “Most of them are collecting unemployment, but I am committing to them to cover 100% of their health insurance premiums until they’re guiding again.”

Covering the premiums for the 10 guides and office staff workers who found themselves out of a job is a “significant expense” — at least a few thousand dollars a month, he said.

To help underwrite those costs while his cash flow is next to nil, Phillips and a staffer he was able to keep on, Josh Metten, launched an online store last week. Future tours are for sale, but there are also limited-edition prints from wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen.