SHERIDAN — Sheridan City Council approved a $25,000 grant ask from The Hub on Smith to continue feeding older adults through the Meals on Wheels program Monday evening.

The Hub will immediately receive the $25,000, adding to $135,000 acquired by facility administration after presenting an ask to the community. Total funding needed by The Hub to maintain the hefty workload staff has acquired since the breakout of COVID-19 in Sheridan County totals $250,000 until the end of fiscal year 2020, June 30.

The Hub food staff went from serving 150 meals to 400 meals delivered per day, five days per week.

“Our home delivered meals that we serve just grew and grew and grew,” The Hub Executive Director Carmen Rideout said. “We make sure we have two separate teams that work in the kitchen to make sure that…they don’t comingle as much.”

The amount from the city comes from Optional One-Cent Sales Tax contingency funds and The Hub staff must deliver financial reports on how administration has used the funds through the course of the fiscal year.

“I had a conversation with Carmen and that is their intent to use the money for [Meals on Wheels] program plus give us some fiscal reports, so I don’t have any problem adding a friendly amendment stating such,” Councilor Rich Bridger said. As of Monday, Rideout said 45% of staff had experienced reduced hours or furloughs — primarily in transportation and the Help at Home program — during the pandemic-caused economic decline, but administration attempts to keep as many people employed by reassigning them to different jobs within the organization.

The Hub closed their on-site meals program — which served breakfast and lunch — exercise, social activities and Day Break facility. The Keystone Awards, slated for April 16, were also postponed.

The Hub continues to offer:

• Home-delivered meals: Call 307-672-6079 by 10 a.m. to request a meal to be delivered. The menu can be found on The Hub’s website at thehubsheridan.org

• Transportation to medical appointments

• Personal care items (soap, toilet paper, etc.)

• Someone to call and check in

• Phone caregiving

Call the Hub Support Center at 307-461-7134 with questions.