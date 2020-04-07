SHERIDAN — James Van Norman appeared in Sheridan County Circuit Court Monday via video, regarding six counts associated with an alleged burglary incident April 2.

The state filed information for the case but Van Norman did not enter pleas to the felony charges, as the hearing was not an official initial appearance but only to address bond.

Count one, burglary, is a felony, which carries potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines. Count two, vehicle theft, and count three, property destruction and defacement, carry the same potential punishments.

Count four is a misdemeanor DUI, which carries potential punishments of up to six months incarceration and up to $750 in fines. Count five, eluding officers, and count six, reckless driving, carry the same potential punishments, with the additional possibility of driver’s license suspension.

Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said the time from the alleged burglary to Van Norman’s apprehension by law enforcement all took place within about 15 minutes.

Sheridan Police Department dispatch advised Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office deputies that a vehicle had been stolen in Big Horn around 11:45 p.m. April 2, according to court documents. The reporting party stated she witnessed her husband’s truck being stolen from her driveway.

Officers were then advised of a second call, a woman claiming a white Chevrolet pickup was blocking the road toward Sheridan near Woodland Park.

As one officer approached mile marker 28 on Highway 87, the white truck left the scene. During the pursuit, the male driving the white truck reached 95 mph in a 45 mph zone and failed to stop in response to officers’ vehicle lights.

SPD, SCSO and Wyoming Highway Patrol participated in the pursuit, which continued down Coffeen Avenue and Sugarland Drive. The white truck “fishtailed” during turns and ran through stop signs along the way.

The truck turned down Brundage Lane, where officers had begun to set up spike strips.

The truck got on Interstate 90 westbound at exit 25 and exited at Fifth Street, where Van Norman got out of the truck. The truck was identified as a GMC, not Chevrolet.

Van Norman told law enforcement he had been at a party in Big Horn, drinking with friends, when someone handed him a set of keys and told him to leave.

Officers found cigarettes in Van Norman’s possession, smelled alcohol on his breath and observed glassy eyes, slurred speech and impaired balance. Officers witnessed all but one clue indicative of impairment during three field sobriety tests. Van Norman’s blood alcohol level was recorded on site at .114%.

A later interview with the woman who reported a white truck blocking the roadway indicated Van Norman had been driving erratically along the road from Big Horn to Sheridan, including driving alongside her in the opposite lane, against traffic.

When the truck stopped in front of her, the driver exited the vehicle and allegedly approached and began yelling at the female RP repeatedly, until he departed in the truck.

Officers returned to the driveway from where the truck was stolen after midnight April 3 and observed severe damage to the garage door, consistent with a vehicle reversing through it while still closed.

One officer found a cigarette butt near where the driver’s side door of the truck would have been and confirmed the alleged victims did not smoke. One victim said they were inside when they heard their dog bark and a loud crash. They claimed the garage entry door was locked but officers found no signs of forced entry.

The keys found in the truck’s ignition when Van Norman was placed in custody did not belong to the alleged victim, who said the truck could be started without keys. The victims denied having made footprints in the snow near the garage entry — a shoe pattern that later matched Van Norman’s shoes.

The footprints tracked back to a 4-foot boundary fence and adjacent property upon which multiple vehicles were parked, including a Dodge pickup truck registered to Van Norman, to which the keys belonged.

The resident on the property told law enforcement he and Van Norman had been drinking that evening until Van Norman appeared to be leaving around 10 p.m. in his own vehicle. The resident said he did not believe Van Norman was highly intoxicated.

During an interview with law enforcement at the Sheridan County Detention Center April 3, Van Norman said he remembered leaving the property, using his remote key starter to start his truck and stopping at the Interstate 90 exit on Fifth Street, but not much in between.

Damage to the garage door was estimated to exceed $1,000 and the value of the 1992 GMC extended cab pickup is valued between $1,461 and $3,808, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Despite having no criminal history, LaRosa said Van Norman poses a danger to the community as evident by the facts of the case, and recommended a $10,000 cash bond with electronic breath monitoring should he be released.

Defense counsel Seth Schumaker said the incident appeared to be alcohol-fueled and asked that a 10% cash posting be allowed for bond with breath monitoring. Schumaker said he is confident his client will make his court appearances.

Judge Shelley Cundiff allowed the 10% cash surety, with a requirement to set up electronic breath monitoring with a bondsman prior to being released from jail if he makes bond.

Van Norman will enter pleas to the charges during his initial appearance, likely Tuesday, according to LaRosa.