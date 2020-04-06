Michelle Craig is the administrator at Green House Living for Sheridan.

It’s hard to be in a situation where we have no control.

The grocery store might not have the food you need. You can’t go get a haircut. Getting together with friends for a card game is prohibited. And, of course, there’s the matter of the ever-elusive toilet paper.

Everyone’s life routines have been extraordinarily upended currently. And, while we’ve received a lot of guidance about how to protect our physical health, what about our emotional and mental health?

During these times of uncertainty, there are a few steps you can take to try to cope with stress you may be feeling.

Even though we must stay home and practice social distancing, it is important to try to keep as “normal” of a routine as possible. Try to keep your same sleep pattern. Get up and get ready for the day, regardless of whether you will see anyone.

Keeping to regular routines and schedules as much as possible can provide a much-needed sense of grounding.

Maintaining or obtaining healthy lifestyle habits is also important during this time. While it might be tempting to throw caution to the wind and eat all the unhealthy things (quarantine calories don’t count, right?) or spend the day lounging on the sofa, doing such things will have a negative impact on both your physical and mental health. Some tips to help cope with stress and maintain healthy habits can include:

• Keeping yourself active. There are plenty of exercises that can be done in the home, including chair yoga and light calisthenics. If you’re technologically inclined, there are many exercise videos available on YouTube.

• Maintaining a healthy, balanced diet.

• Keeping in contact with those close to you. Keeping up with social contact via phone calls, email, or social media is crucial to helping manage feelings of stress.

• Do something you enjoy. Take up a new hobby or fine-tune an old one.

Bringing joy and purpose to your day may help ease the feelings of stress and monotony that may arise.

• Try stress-reducing activities, such as meditation or guided imagery.

Most importantly, remember that experiencing feelings of fear, sadness, anger and/or stress during times of crisis, times like we are currently in, is completely normal.

Children and senior citizens can be especially affected by crisis-related stress.

If you find yourself feeling as if you’re struggling during this time, talking to people you trust can help. Contact a friend, family member, a spiritual advisor or a healthcare provider to discuss how you’re feeling.