By Patrick Murphy, Sports editor, 2000

BIG HORN — Today’s forecast for the state championship football game at Big Horn High School calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, but 15 years ago when Big Horn won its first and only state championship in football, it was a different story.

The conditions were extreme with blowing wind on a Saturday in 1985.

There was snow and temperatures near zero, and some players who still call the Sheridan area home, recall that day’s game and its conditions as vividly as if they just played yesterday.

“It was just a miserable day,” said Rich Garber, a junior in high school then, who quarterbacked the Rams in their 7-6 victory over Wright in the state title game. That year’s team was the only one in Big Horn history to go unbeaten (10-0).

Garber, who works at the accounting firm of Pradere, Ebzery, Mohatt & Rinaldo in Sheridan, noted, “Many of the memories that you have from something like that get rekindled, especially since they are playing the state championship game (today) — they are some of the best memories I have.”

Rick Scherry is in his 26th season as head football coach at Big Horn, and today’s game will mark the fifth time he has coached a team in a state final.

“Two things I remember most about the game was when they went ahead 6-0, and late in the second quarter Richie hit Mike McGuire on a post about 48 yards out and he took it in,” Scherry said. McGuire was the team’s point after kicker, and he kicked in a straight ahead style instead of the now widely used style of kicking from the side soccer style.

“Mike had to change shoes to a square shoe (on his kicking foot), but his shoe laces were frozen and he couldn’t get his shoe off,” Scherry said.

McGuire successfully made the pivotal point after with his non-kicking shoe on, but Scherry said, “I told him at halftime I wanted a time out (after the Big Horn score). He said, ‘Coach, we’ll score a lot of points.’ ”

But that was the final score of the game, and big plays in the final minutes secured the win for Big Horn.

“They ran a fake punt late in the game, and it was obvious they weren’t going to punt it,” Scherry said.

Peter Pelissier ran down a Wright ball carrier at the 5-yard line after the fake punt. “All they had to do was punch it in and they would win, but they fumbled on first down, and we drove 40 or 50 yards and the time ran out,” Scherry said.

Garber recovered the ball from his linebacker spot just inside the five-yard line.

“We basically ran the clock out from then on,” Garber said.

Scherry noted, “That was a strange thing. In 1991, we were driving in to beat Midwest (in the state championship game at Midwest), and we fumbled and lost 6-0 — it was like history repeating itself, but it went the other way.”

Pelissier, now training to be a veterinarian in Fort Collins, Colorado, was the tailback on Big Horn’s team.

He plans to be in Big Horn today for the game.

“I just want to see how the guys do and I’d like to see these guys win,” Pelissier said.

Pelissier recalled the game clearly.

“I can remember that it was very cold. For the first half I could not feel the ball, which nearly resulted in a few fumbles. It was a fight in the trenches. It was a game of feet rather than yards.

“The team I was on probably are the best people I have ever been around in my life. It was just kind of a perfect season, and I don’t think you can say that about too many periods of your life,” he said.

Shawn Higley, a sophomore who played right guard in the game, now is a civil engineer at Western Water Consultants in Sheridan.

“It was cold and miserable — one of the worst blizzards that we’ve seen,” Higley said. “I remember them clearing the snow off the field before we started, and again at halftime. Probably the most memorable play of the game was when Peter Pelissier ran down their running back saving a touchdown. That probably saved the game for us.”

George Neeson, now a firefighter in Sheridan, was a freshman on the team.

“It was pretty awesome,” he said. “We had some really big kids, and it was great to play state at home.”

Neeson was part of three Big Horn teams that played in state championship games in his career — the 1985 team, and the 1986 and 1988 teams that lost at Cokeville.

Sean Gilbert was an offensive guard and defensive tackle on the ’85 team.

Gilbert, now ranch manager for the OW Ranch near Decker, Montana, was a senior.

“It was fantastic,” Gilbert said with a hearty laugh. “The whole year was a good year that year. They did it (won state) in basketball, and were outstanding in track. That just seemed to start it off — that state championship football game that year.”

Gilbert said he will be at the game today.

“I hope they kick . . .,” he said. “I wish them all the luck, and I hope they can do it.”

Tim Loomis, now a driver for Mullinax Concrete in Sheridan, was a junior nose guard on defense and lineman on offense.

“It was colder than hell. There was a lot of snow,” he said.

His family lived near Big Horn High School.

“I remember waking up and looking out the window seeing a John Deere tractor with a snowblower going across the field,” Loomis recalled. “I thought, ‘Holy smoke, I am going to get some different clothes to play in this game.’”

“It was only a one-point game, and I remember the fumble and I thought we got to get a turnover here,” he continued. “It was one of the games that you loved to have played in because you made something in that little town. I remember all those people coming out to watch the game — something big for that little community — just like today will be.”

Starters for 1985’s state championship game in Big Horn

Big Horn Rams, 7-2 Offense

Running backs — Ryan Whyard, 200, Sr.; Ty Frost, 170, Sr.

Quarterback — Nolan LaMeres, 165, Jr.

Wide receivers — Jared Shepperd, 150, Jr.; Matt Shepperd, 153, Jr.

Tight end — Brandon Dow, 160, Jr.

Line — Ryan Winner, 190, Sr.; Matt Kolden, 168, So.; Ben Widener, 207, Sr.; Danny DeTavernier, 186, Jr.; J.W. Olson, 180, Jr.

Defense Line — Widener; DeTavernier; Olson.

Linebackers — Whyard; Frost; Kolden; Larry Peterson, 170, Fr.

Backs — J. Shepperd; M. Shepperd; Daniel Furnish, 132, Sr.

End — Dow.

Southeast Goshen Cyclones, 8-1 Offense

Split end — Getty Babbitt, 140, Jr.

Left tackle — Cole Coxbill, 185, Sr.

Left guard — Jake Edmunds, 200, Fr. Center — Scott Sedman, 170, Sr.

Right guard — Eric Houk, 180, So.

Left tackle — Adam Weglin, 215, Jr. Tight end — Brian Sinner, 180, Sr. Flanker — Ben Schmidt, 155, So. Fullback — Byron Booth, 160, Jr. Tailback – Robbie Edmunds, 170, Sr. Quarterback – Matt Bullington, 155, Jr.

Defense

Left end — Edmunds.

Left tackle — Ty Steben, 195, Sr.

Right tackle — Cody Montague, 215, Jr.

Right end — Sinner.

Linebackers — Scott Sedman, 170, Sr.; Coxbill; J. Edmunds; Booth.

Cornerbacks — Austin Freeburg, 170, So.; Schmidt.

Safety — Bullington.