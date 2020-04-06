SHERIDAN — Due to risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Shrine Bowl is canceled, said Frank Selby, executive director of the Wyoming Shrine Bowl, in a press release Sunday afternoon.

The 47th Shrine Bowl was scheduled to be played June 13 at Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper. Sheridan County had seven athletes and a student manager named to the North team along with one alternate in place.

“I sincerely apologize for the disappointment this brings to our participants and football fans,” Selby said. “As executive director, I continue to work closely with the board of directors and both Shrine temples in Wyoming. Our focus at this time is to ensure that the players, coaches and participants are justly recognized for their achievements and the commitment that brought us together.”

The 48th Shrine Bowl will be played on June 12, 2021, in Casper.

