SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 1300 block Avoca Place, 2:14 a.m.

• Gas line rupture, Dome Road behind 306 Barn Owl Road, 12:22 p.m.

• Gas line rupture with motor vehicle accident, 200 block North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Smoke investigation, 1500 block Holmes Avenue, 9:36 p.m.

Saturday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:44 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 1800 block Sugarland Drive, 9:24 a.m.

• Possible hazardous materials exposure, 800 block Sibley Circle, 11:22 a.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 800 block Burton Street, 7:42 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Grass fire, Hone Ranch Circle 3:02 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, 50 block West 12th Street, 12:53 a.m.

• Medical,50 block West 12th Street, 1:33 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block West First Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Burton Street, 8:21 a.m.

• Medical,400 block South Water Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Medical,50 block West 12th Street, 10:38 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:43 a.m.

• Trauma, 400 block Brooks Street, 8:41 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Medical, 800 block Sibley Circle, 11:23 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Trauma, Dow and Brooks streets, 2:33 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 800 block Burton Street, 7:42 a.m.

• Medical,1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Trauma, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 12:16 p.m.

• Trauma, 2000 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Medical,300 block Second Avenue West, 4:46 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Park Side Court, 5:38 p.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Lewis Street, 6:24 p.m.

• Medical,1900 block North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Bellevue Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block North Main Street, 9:15 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block North Broadway Street, 9:18 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 5:47 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 6:30

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 7 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Grinnell Plaza, 9:40 a.m.

• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:19 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Kooi Street, 11 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 12:30 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 2:51 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, West 12th Street, 4:31 p.m.

• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 4:42 p.m.

• Cat violation, West 11th Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Victoria Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:46 p.m.

Saturday

• Animal dead, Gladstone Street, 7:23 a.m.

• Drugs/possession, Broadway Street, 9:24 a.m.

• Death investigation, East Works Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Medical, Sibley Circle, 11:22 a.m.

• Medical, Dow Street, 2:32

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 4:08 p.m.

• Animal incident, North Main Street, 4:17 p.m.

• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 5:06 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:16 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Avoca Avenue, 6:28 p.m.

• Mental subject, Edwards Drive, 8:01 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 9:15 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Higby Road, 10:16 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West 11th Street, 10:26 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Brundage Lane, 11:24 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:29 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, First Avenue West, 12:34 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Long Drive, 12:36 a.m.

• Welfare check, West Eighth Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Broadway Street, 9:13 a.m.

• Drug other, Kennedy Street, 9:38 a.m.

• Barking dog, Holloway Avenue, 3:17 p.m.

• Harassment, Sheridan Avenue, 3:31 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Terra Avenue, 4:32 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Brundage Street, 1 p.m.

• Barking dog, Ridgeway Avenue, 5:06 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Eighth Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:26 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, East Brundage Lane, 6:33 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Rice Avenue, 6:30 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Clarendon Avenue, 6:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burrows Street, 6:47 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:54 p.m.

• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 6:52 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 7:17 p.m.

• Domestic, Bellevue Avenue, 8:41 p.m.

• Disturbing the peace, North Main Street, 9:14 p.m.

• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, South Thurmond Avenue, 11:20 p.m.

• Mental subject, Sugarland Drive, 11:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suicidal subject, Misty Moon Lane, 11:45 a.m.

• Records only, West 12th Street, 3:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:12 p.m.

• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, College Meadow Drive and Coffeen Avenue, 10:01 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 31, 3:15 p.m.

• Animal incident, Rapid Creek Road, 5:44 p.m.

Sunday

• Animal dead, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 16, 12:22 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Fourth Avenue, Dayton, 2:33 p.m.

• Records only, Main Street, Dayton, 4:01 p.m.

• Animal dead, Hidden Hills Road, 6:20 p.m.

• Search and rescue, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 7:25 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Highway 345, mile marker 18, Ranchester, 9 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1, Story, 11:20 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Dana R. Beartusk, 55, Big Horn, murder first degree, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Scott C. Mines, 39, Sheridan, possession of marijuana misdemeanor amount, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bolen X. Sharp, 59, Sheridan, DUI, property destruction and defacing, failure to report accident with unattended vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• James P. VanNorman, 38, Sheridan, reckless driving, DUI, eluding an officer, burglary, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• No arrests reported.

Sunday

• Brittney N. Amend, 34, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Patricia M. Stewart, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 2

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3

Number of releases for the weekend: 4

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 53