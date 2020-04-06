SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts is now accepting submissions for its 10th annual National Juried Show.

All artists residing in the U.S. may enter work to be considered in all mediums except photography. All work must be original and created within the last five years.

Awards will be given for Best of Show, first through third place and People’s Choice.

All submissions and entry fees are due by 11:59 p.m. April 13. Artists will be notified by April 30 if their artwork is selected. The show will open at SAGE June 16 and an awards reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. June 25. The show will close July 25.

John W. Taft will serve as this year’s juror. Taft studied design and art at Rochester Institute of Technology, and then at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena,California. His work took him from Los Angeles to Minneapolis and then to New York City where he worked as a designer and art director for a number of design groups and television networks.

For more information on how to submit work for the show, see artinsheridan.com.